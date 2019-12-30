Mills calls for 'urgent' federal action in fight against climate change

Please do not leave this page until complete. This can take a few moments.
Urgent federal action is needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help communities become more resilient, Maine Gov. Janet Mills says in a letter to U.S. lawmakers.
"Climate change is already having negative impacts in Maine and if not addressed, will have devastating effects on our state's people, economy and natural resources in the future," she says in a five-page letter to the U.S. House of Representatives' Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. "As a coastal state with abundant natural resources and natural resource-based industries, the prosperity of our people, communities and businesses depends on us taking proactive action."
The Dec. 18 missive is addressed to U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, D-Fla. 14th District, who chairs the committee, and Garret Graves, R-La. 6th District, ranking member of the committee.
Noting the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 99% of the world's oceans, Mills writes Maine's fishermen, farmers and foresters are already seeing the impact of climate change in shifting species distribution, increased precipitation and changing pests.
She also lists several steps Maine has taken to cut emissions and prepare for a changing climate in the past year.
They include setting a goal of statewide carbon neutrality by 2045, launching electric car rebate and charging infrastructure programs — which were recently expanded — and ending a blanket ban on offshore wind power development.
She also referenced several bills she signed into law this year, including ones that establish the Maine Climate Council, requiring greenhouse gas emissions cuts and increasing Maine's Renewable Portfolio Standard.
Making her case for additional help from Washington, Mills argues that "Maine's people and economy stand to benefit when federal engagement and cooperation align with state goals."
Her suggestions include continued federal support for offshore end, extending existing tax credit incentives and introducing new ones and supporting rural and regional adaptation strategies.
Mills also highlights the need to help smaller communities, underscoring that 400 of Maine's 480 municipalities have populations below 4,000 people.
"These smaller communities frequently lack the capacity and resources to plan and prepare in meaningful ways for climate change," she writes. "In addition, climate adaptation strategies that are developed for cities and urban environments are often inappropriate, impractical or unaffordable in rural communities. Federal policies, programs and funding should be responsive to the needs and characteristics of small and rural communities."
The Giving Guide helps nonprofits have the opportunity to showcase and differentiate their organizations so that businesses better understand how they can contribute to a nonprofit’s mission and work.Learn More
Few people are adequately prepared for all the tasks involved in planning and providing care for aging family members. SeniorSmart provides an essential road map for navigating the process. This resource guide explores the myriad of care options and offers essential information on topics ranging from self-care to legal and financial preparedness.Learn More
This special publication examines the startup infrastructure in Maine and the resources available to help entrepreneurs at the various stages of the startup journey.Learn more
The Giving Guide helps nonprofits have the opportunity to showcase and differentiate their organizations so that businesses better understand how they can contribute to a nonprofit’s mission and work.
Few people are adequately prepared for all the tasks involved in planning and providing care for aging family members. SeniorSmart provides an essential road map for navigating the process. This resource guide explores the myriad of care options and offers essential information on topics ranging from self-care to legal and financial preparedness.
This special publication examines the startup infrastructure in Maine and the resources available to help entrepreneurs at the various stages of the startup journey.
In order to use this feature, we need some information from you. You can also login or register for a free account.
By clicking submit you are agreeing to our cookie usage and Privacy Policy
Already have an account? Login
Already have an account? Login
Want to create an account? Register
In order to use this feature, we need some information from you. You can also login or register for a free account.
By clicking submit you are agreeing to our cookie usage and Privacy Policy
Already have an account? Login
Already have an account? Login
Want to create an account? Register
To ensure the best experience on our website, articles cannot be read without allowing cookies. Please allow cookies to continue reading. Our privacy policy
0 Comments